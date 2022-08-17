National Bank Financial Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$61.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

EIFZF opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

