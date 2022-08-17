Desjardins Increases goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$185.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

goeasy Stock Down 1.2 %

EHMEF opened at $109.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

