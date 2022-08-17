Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Credit Suisse Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $796.43.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.