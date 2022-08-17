CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$3.70 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

CESDF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

