Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Columbia Care Price Performance

CCHWF stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Further Reading

