Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Auxly Cannabis Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.27. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group ( OTCMKTS:CBWTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 64.13%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

