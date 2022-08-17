Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

HLIO stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

