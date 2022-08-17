Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Immunocore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

