Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $2.16 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

