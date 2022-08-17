Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Boosted by KeyCorp

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

