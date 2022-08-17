B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.