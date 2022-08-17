Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.26% 22.41% 5.48% Cincinnati Bancorp 4.24% 1.58% 0.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.61 $58.73 million $3.32 7.35 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.53 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.