G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) versus Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Head to Head Survey

G-III Apparel Group and Ermenegildo Zegna are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Ermenegildo Zegna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $2.77 billion 0.43 $200.59 million $4.15 6.00 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.37 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $11.53, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 6.98% 14.09% 7.80% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Sonia Rykiel, Black Rivet, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2022, it operated 96 Vilebrequin retail stores; 60 DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores; and 26 DKNY stores. The company also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

