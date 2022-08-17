Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

