Analyzing Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 29.88 $137.76 million $0.07 1,053.58 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Blockchain.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.29, indicating that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trade Desk and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 274.62%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Applied Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

