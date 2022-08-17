Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 226.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.