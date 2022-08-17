iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
