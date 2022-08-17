iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.