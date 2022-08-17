Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target at $4.88

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

TerrAscend Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

