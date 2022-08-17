Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
