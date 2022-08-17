Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $50.10

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

