Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $68.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

