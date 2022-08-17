Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

