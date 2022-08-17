Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $230.88

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

