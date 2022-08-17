Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Price Target at C$56.86

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.86.

ATA has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian cut their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark dropped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.