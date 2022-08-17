B. Riley Comments on Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Priority Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Priority Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.