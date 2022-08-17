Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Target Price at C$88.22

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.22.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.47. The company has a market cap of C$26.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

