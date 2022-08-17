Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$7.70

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

BTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.42 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,209.24.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

