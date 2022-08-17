Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Price Target at C$0.84

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

HEXO opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$4.48.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

