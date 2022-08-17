Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$50.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
IGM Financial stock opened at C$38.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.