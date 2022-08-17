Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$50.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

IGM Financial stock opened at C$38.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.