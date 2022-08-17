Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.