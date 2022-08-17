Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $65.57

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $65.81 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

