H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.82.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$13.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

