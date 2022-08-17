Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT at $120.89

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMTNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

