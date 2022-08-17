Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$23.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
HOM.U stock opened at C$17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.01 and a one year high of C$22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.84.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
