Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$23.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

HOM.U stock opened at C$17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.01 and a one year high of C$22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.84.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,580.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16. Insiders bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,984 over the last quarter.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

