Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.92.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.80. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24. The company has a market cap of C$755.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

