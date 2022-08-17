Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 472.03% from the company’s previous close.

Akumin Stock Performance

AKU stock opened at C$1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83. The firm has a market cap of C$105.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Get Akumin alerts:

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.