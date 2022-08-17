Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 472.03% from the company’s previous close.
Akumin Stock Performance
AKU stock opened at C$1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83. The firm has a market cap of C$105.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.
About Akumin
