Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 73.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
TSE AYA opened at C$8.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$924.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.72.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
