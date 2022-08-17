Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$59.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.59.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$47.76 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$42.69 and a one year high of C$62.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.88.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

