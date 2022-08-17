CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$74.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.44.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$65.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$73.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.04.

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

CCL Industries Company Profile

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,223 shares in the company, valued at C$1,138,382.22. Insiders have purchased a total of 585,535 shares of company stock valued at $35,115,063 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.