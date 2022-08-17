Raymond James Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.19.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.