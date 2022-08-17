Raymond James Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.19.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

