dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNTL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares started coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.