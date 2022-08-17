Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.87.

CM opened at C$68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$59.03 and a 12-month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

