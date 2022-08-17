Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Cormark

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.89. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$358.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

