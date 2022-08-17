Scotiabank Downgrades Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Sector Perform

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$10.90 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,090.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

