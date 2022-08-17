Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of DRM opened at C$32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$25.73 and a one year high of C$50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.24.
About Dream Unlimited
