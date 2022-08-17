Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DRM opened at C$32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$25.73 and a one year high of C$50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.24.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

