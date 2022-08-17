TD Securities Downgrades Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) to Hold

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.01 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.81.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

