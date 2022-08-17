Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
GCG stock opened at C$30.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.81. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$27.55 and a 12-month high of C$45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market cap of C$816.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.96.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
