Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$0.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.70. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 27.15 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

