Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $444.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
