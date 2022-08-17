Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $444.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.