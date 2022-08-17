Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Featured Articles

